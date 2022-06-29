Samsung Galaxy F13 goes on sale and here are the surprising offers

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKAR Samsung Galaxy F13

Samsung Galaxy F13, the latest F series smartphone addition to the portfolio is reportedly going on sale for the first time in India. As per the reports, the new Galaxy F13 will be available on Flipkart, Samsung stores and at select retail stores.

Price and Offers

Galaxy F13 is available in three colour options– Waterfall Blue, Nightsky Green and Sunrise Copper. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Additionally, consumers can also avail instant bank discount of Rs 1,000, by using ICICI Bank cards.

Specifications of Galaxy F13

Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display and is powered by Octa-core Exynos 850 processor. The smartphone features AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode and apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front shooter.

The smartphone comes with memory card support where a user can explain the storage capacity by up to 1TB, and further, the device comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 15W charger.