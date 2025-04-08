Samsung Galaxy A36 gets price cut within a month of its launch: Check new prices here Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A36 5G in March, and just a short time after its release, the company has already reduced its price.

Each day, new smartphones are making their way into the Indian market, and if you're in the market for a new device, there’s some exciting news. The price of one of Samsung's latest models has dropped significantly. In March, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy A36 5G, a smartphone that’s perfect for handling your everyday tasks, multitasking, and even a bit of gaming. This device stands out as an excellent choice if you’re looking for versatility.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G price cut

The Galaxy A36 5G comes in three variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Each variant has seen a price cut of Rs 2,000. You can now snag the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant for Rs 30,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB model for Rs 33,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option for Rs 36,999.

During the launch, the base model started at Rs 32,999, with the higher storage options priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

Available in a trio of attractive colours—Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White—the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is designed to handle multitasking with ease.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G specifications

It boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and for added durability, it features Gorilla Glass Victus+. Running on the latest Android version 15 right out of the box, this smartphone is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 octa-core processor.

With options for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it doesn’t skimp on performance. To top it off, the device is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery, providing up to 29 hours of usage on a full charge, along with support for 45W fast charging.

