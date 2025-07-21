Samsung Galaxy A35 5G gets heavy discount, now available for Rs 15,000: Where to buy Samsung Galaxy A35 has received a significant price cut. This Samsung phone is now available for Rs 12,000 less than its launch price. It features a 50MP camera and a 5000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Samsung has reduced the price of its Galaxy A35 5G smartphone. This phone was launched last year alongside the Galaxy A55. Following the release of the Galaxy A36 5G earlier this year, the company slashed its price even further. The Galaxy A35 5G is now available for up to Rs 12,000 less than its original launch price. It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of storage. During the launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs 30,999.

Samsung Galaxy A35 discount

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The base variant is now priced at Rs 21,999, while the top variant is available for Rs 23,999. Buyers can choose from two colour options: Awesome Ice Blue and Awesome Navy. Additionally, various benefits are available upon purchase, including 5 per cent cashback, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers.

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers of up to Rs 21,450. If your old smartphone manages to fetch up to Rs 7,000, you could get this smartphone for just Rs 15,000. However, the exact value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specifications

This Samsung phone boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. It is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP additional camera, along with a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy A35 5G is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It runs on One UI 6 based on Android 14, and includes Google Gemini-powered Galaxy AI features, similar to those found in Samsung's flagship smartphones.

