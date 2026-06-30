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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G launched in India at Rs 28999 onwards with 6 years of Android updates

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G comes with a big AMOLED display, Snapdragon chip, big battery, and a camera that covers the essentials. But the real highlight is the 6-years of OS update and security support.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Image Source : Samsung Galaxy A27 5G
New Delhi:

Samsung has recently unleashed the Galaxy A27 5G in the Indian market, adding a new face to its Galaxy A-series. The device stands under the mid-price range category, and this time, Samsung has brought some pretty bold promises, like the sizable 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and under the hood, there’s the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

Design, price and variant

The handset comes in a slim build, with just 7.8mm thickness, and you can snag it in Light Green, Light Pink, or classic Black. 

The A27 5G comes in three versions: 

  • 6GB/128GB for Rs 28,999
  • 8GB/128GB for Rs 31,999
  • 8GB/256GB for Rs 37,499

Those who are looking for a good deal will get Rs 3,000 launch cashback, and the base model’s effective price drops to Rs 25,999.

Android: 6 years of updates

When it comes to updates, Samsung is reportedly not messing around with software support, either, as the new device comes with long-term usability. The Galaxy A27 5G is running on One UI 8.5, which is based on the Android 16 operating system. Samsung has further promised 6 years of Android updates and security patches, which certainly means that the device has been designed for long-term usage, especially at this price tag.

Photography strength: Triple rear camera setup

  • The new handset comes with a triple-lens setup on the rear side of the device:
    • A 50MP main shooter with OIS
    • a 5MP ultra-wide
    • And a 2MP macro.
  • On the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera, which should be plenty for video calls and social. 

Battery: Single day strength

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which claims to deliver almost a full day's life along with 25W fast charging.

Connectivity: 5G device with bigger storage capacity

The 5G device comes with an IP64 dust and splash resistance, a side fingerprint scanner, expandable storage up to 2TB (microSD), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the usual USB Type-C.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro series tipped to get bigger camera upgrades, smaller Dynamic Island and 12GB RAM

Smartphone running slow? Restarting it regularly could fix performance and battery issues
 

 

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