Samsung Galaxy A27 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, cashback offers and key features

New Delhi:

Samsung just kicked off sales for the Galaxy A27 5G in India. You can grab this new mid-range phone from Samsung’s official online store or other big e-commerce sites. And if you are shopping around for something premium without burning a hole in your pocket, then there is good news – the new Samsung handset comes with some hefty cashback deals and instant discounts for launch buyers.

These offers make the phone a lot more wallet-friendly if you want something solid under Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G: Price and launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is available in three storage variants:

6GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 28,999

8GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 31,999

8GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 37,499

Depending on the choice of payment you choose or the offer you use, you will be able to get up to a Rs 3,000 price cut, right away. So, the base variant will drop the price by Rs 25,999 if you snag the best deal.

The smartphone is available in three colour options:

Light Green

Light Pink

Black

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications

As for specs, Samsung did not hold back. The phone comes with a big 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything looks silky smooth and really pops.

Performance-wise, the Galaxy A27 5G packs the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. If you need more space, then you may use a microSD card and bump storage up to 2TB.

It runs on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, and Samsung’s promising an impressive six years of Android OS updates and security patches. So, this phone isn’t going out of date anytime soon.

50MP camera and 5,000mAh battery

For photography, the Galaxy A27 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of:

50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS)

5MP ultra-wide camera

2MP macro sensor

On the front, it houses a 12MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging support. Users will easily get a long day’s use without stressing about battery life, claims Samsung.

Additional features

Samsung has also included several practical features, including the following:

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP64 dust and splash resistance

5G connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

USB Type-C port

With that bright AMOLED screen, long update promise, solid cameras, and reliable battery, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G really goes after buyers in India’s cutthroat mid-range segment. It’s easily one of Samsung’s most compelling options under 30k right now.