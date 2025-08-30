Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launches in India, bringing AI features at affordable price

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A series in India with the launch of the new Galaxy A17 5G. This smartphone succeeds the Galaxy A16, which was released in October last year. The new model features a large 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, and is powered by an Exynos chipset.
Samsung Galaxy A17 India price and availability
The Samsung Galaxy A17 is available in three colours: Gray, Blue, and Black. It comes in the following variants:
- 6GB + 128GB: Rs 18,999
- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 20,499
- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 23,999
Interested buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 when using select bank cards.
Samsung Galaxy A17 specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a teardrop notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
- Processor: Samsung Exynos 1330 SoC.
- Memory and storage: Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
- Operating system: OneUI 7 based on Android 15, with a promise of up to five major Android upgrades.
- Cameras:
- Rear: Triple-camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.
- Front: 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.
- Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast-charging support.
- Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
- SIM: Dual nano-SIM support with a hybrid slot.
Meanwhile, Samsung has announced its last event of the year, where it will unveil some exciting new products. On September 4 at 5:30 AM ET (which is 3 PM IST), the company will showcase the new Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S11 tablet series. The event will be held online, and attendees can expect to hear about a new software update called OneUI 8 along with the new devices.
