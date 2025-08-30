Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launches in India, bringing AI features at affordable price Samsung Galaxy A17 features an Exynos processor and is available in three variants. The smartphone is now on sale in India.

New Delhi:

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A series in India with the launch of the new Galaxy A17 5G. This smartphone succeeds the Galaxy A16, which was released in October last year. The new model features a large 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, and is powered by an Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A17 India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A17 is available in three colours: Gray, Blue, and Black. It comes in the following variants:

6GB + 128GB: Rs 18,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs 20,499

8GB + 256GB: Rs 23,999

Interested buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 when using select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy A17 specifications

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a teardrop notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1330 SoC.

Memory and storage: Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Operating system: OneUI 7 based on Android 15, with a promise of up to five major Android upgrades.

Cameras: Rear: Triple-camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Front: 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast-charging support.

Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

SIM: Dual nano-SIM support with a hybrid slot.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced its last event of the year, where it will unveil some exciting new products. On September 4 at 5:30 AM ET (which is 3 PM IST), the company will showcase the new Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S11 tablet series. The event will be held online, and attendees can expect to hear about a new software update called OneUI 8 along with the new devices.

