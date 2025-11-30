Samsung flagship phone price drops by Rs 38,000, now available for half the original price Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 has received a monumental price drop, making it available for up to Rs 38,000 less than its original launch price.

New Delhi:

The price of Samsung's Galaxy S24 model, powered by the Snapdragon processor, has received a significant and immediate reduction, making it available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price. The official price drop amounts to a considerable Rs 38,000. Furthermore, e-commerce platforms are sweetening the deal with additional bank offers. Let's explore the unprecedented offers available on this Samsung flagship phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 pricing and offers

The Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 is offered in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.

The base variant (8GB + 128GB) is currently listed on Flipkart starting at Rs 47,999. During the sale, buyers can avail an additional discount, bringing the effective starting price down to as low as Rs 40,999.

In addition to this discount, interested users can get additional Rs 4,000 cashback using the Flipkart SBI Credit Card.

Samsung Galaxy S24 key specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a compact powerhouse featuring cutting-edge technology:

Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz high refresh rate.

Processor: Powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM.

Battery: A 4,000mAh battery supporting both 25W wired and wireless charging.

Cameras: A versatile triple camera system: a 50MP main sensor, supplemented by a 10MP and a 12MP camera. A 12MP camera handles selfies and video calling.

Software: Runs on OneUI 6, based on Android 14, and includes the integrated Galaxy AI features.

