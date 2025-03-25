Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee passes away from heart attack: All you need to know about him Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee has passed away from a heart attack, as announced by the South Korean tech giant.

Han Jong-hee, co-CEO of the South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63 from a heart attack. This sad news was confirmed by the company, which noted that Han died while receiving treatment for cardiac arrest at the hospital. As of now, Samsung has not revealed who will succeed him.

Han Jong-hee was a seasoned veteran with over thirty years of experience at Samsung, beginning his career in the display division. Just three years ago, he was appointed co-CEO of the company, where he played a pivotal role in transforming Samsung Electronics into a leading player in the TV market, surpassing competitors like Sony Group Corp.

In addition to his success in the television sector, Han headed Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile device divisions, which stand in competition with Apple's smartphone offerings. Recently, he took significant strides to incorporate AI technology into Samsung’s Galaxy devices. Under his guidance, the company began integrating AI chips into various home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, and vacuum cleaners.

Han’s untimely passing comes at a crucial moment for Samsung, as the company faces heightened competition from SK Hynix Inc. in the AI memory sector and navigates sluggish demand in consumer electronics. Last week, during Samsung's annual shareholder meeting, Han expressed that 2025 could pose challenges for the company, but hinted at plans for mergers and acquisitions to spur growth.

Han Jong-hee shared the leadership of Samsung with co-CEO Jun Young-hyun, who oversees Samsung's semiconductor business, while Han managed all other areas of the company.

