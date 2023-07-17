Follow us on Image Source : FILE Russian government enforces the prohibition on Apple iPhones at the workplace for officials

Russia has reportedly imposed a ban on Apple iPhones and other Apple products for government officials, citing concerns of surveillance by the United States. The country's Federal Security Service (FSS) has instructed thousands of officials to cease using iPhones and iPads, according to the Financial Times. The ban will come into effect from July 17 and will first be enforced at the trade ministry.

Sources reveal that security officials within ministries, specifically employees of the FSS holding civilian positions like deputy ministers, have stated that iPhones are no longer considered safe, urging the search for alternative devices. The FSS and officials strongly believe that American counterparts may exploit the equipment for wiretapping purposes. While the FSS has expressed long-standing concerns about iPhones being used for professional contacts, some resistance to the change is expected.

ALSO READ: Nothing launches first store in India: Here are the details

This ban follows an earlier directive from the Kremlin in March, urging officials to discontinue the use of Apple products due to fears of vulnerability to hacking by the US. Furthermore, the Russian government recently accused Apple of colluding with US intelligence agencies, an accusation that Apple firmly denies, asserting that they have never cooperated with any government to introduce backdoors into their products.

The prohibition of Apple devices within key ministries and institutions highlights the growing apprehension within the Kremlin and the Federal Security Service regarding increased espionage activities by US intelligence agencies targeting Russian state institutions. The restrictions, imposed in collaboration with Rostec, aim to safeguard sensitive government information against potential threats associated with Apple products.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at huge discount at Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale

A representative from Rostec confirmed that the ban applies to all Apple devices. However, personal use of these devices remains permissible. The distinction between professional and personal usage emphasizes the focus on securing official government operations while allowing individuals to continue using Apple products for personal purposes.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News