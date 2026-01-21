Rs 140 recharge plan launched with 28-day validity, 2GB per day data and unlimited calls Vodafone Idea introduces a special Rs 140 recharge plan with 28-day validity, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and big yearly savings. Check eligibility, benefits, and conditions.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new affordable recharge plan offering multiple benefits to select users. The newly introduced plan comes with a validity of 28 days and provides 2GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calling. However, this recharge plan is not available to all customers.

Vi has partnered with HMD Mobile to introduce the Vi–HMD Super Saver Offer, which is designed specifically for feature phone users.

Vi–HMD Super Saver Offer: Validity period

The Vi–HMD Super Saver Offer is available for a limited time. According to the company, the plan can be availed between January 14, 2026, and June 30, 2026.

Interested customers can purchase a new Vi SIM card from Vi retail outlets and authorised partner stores during this period.

Vi Rs 140 recharge plan benefits explained

Under this offer, Vi’s Rs 140 recharge plan delivers the same benefits as the regular Rs 199 plan, allowing users to save Rs 59 on every recharge.

This benefit will apply from the first recharge and will continue for 12 months. Over a year, users can save a total of Rs 708.

Plan benefits include:

2GB data per day

Unlimited voice calling

300 SMS

28-day validity

To avail of these benefits, users must complete their first Rs 140 recharge within 30 days of SIM activation.

Who is eligible for the Vi Rs 140 plan?

This special recharge plan is available only to customers who have purchased specific HMD and Nokia feature phones.

Eligible devices:

HMD 100

HMD 101

Nokia 105 Classic

Only users who purchased these devices after December 24, 2025, are eligible for the full benefits of the offer.

If a user does not meet the eligibility criteria, the Rs 140 recharge will still work but will provide the same benefits for 15 days only, similar to a standard open-market recharge plan.

Important conditions you should know

Vi has clarified that this Rs 140 recharge plan is intended specifically for basic feature phone users.

If the SIM card is inserted into a smartphone- 28-day validity and daily data benefits- will be temporarily suspended.

