Royal Enfield rides into BGMI: Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to debut in 4.2 update

New Delhi:

In a landmark collaboration, Krafton India and Royal Enfield officially announced a partnership on Tuesday to bring two of India's most iconic motorcycles, the Bullet 350 and the Continental GT 650, to the virtual world of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Both legendary motorcycles will be introduced as fully rideable vehicles in the game starting January 19, 2026. This integration is a key highlight of the BGMI 4.2 update, which is scheduled to go live on January 15, 2026.

How to get Royal Enfield rewards in BGMI

Players can access the Royal Enfield-themed content and exclusive rewards through a special in-game SPIN format. The event will run from January 19, 2026, to February 22, 2026.

Key Rewards and Content Include:

Rideable Bikes: The classic Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and the cafe-racer Continental GT 650.

Mythic Rewards: Exclusive items like the Revel 01 Set, Bullet Line – P90 gun skin, CrankGuard helmet, and the Roadborn Rucksack backpack.

Event Crates: A new login mechanism will reward players who stay active in the game for 60 minutes daily with a Royal Enfield Event Crate (up to 34 crates total).

In addition to the virtual bikes, Royal Enfield also unveiled a real-world custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI’s tactical, "war-ready" aesthetic, featuring armoured plating and balloon tires.

A fusion of digital culture and automotive heritage

"Partnering with BGMI is about more than just presence; it's about meeting our community in their element and amplifying the shared values of thrill, freedom, and self-expression," said Adrian John Sellers, Head of Custom & Motorsports at Royal Enfield. He added that the collaboration celebrates creative exploration for a community that thrives on both the digital frontier and the open road.

Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Krafton India, echoed this sentiment: "Royal Enfield is an iconic name in the global automotive universe. Its deep community roots and evolving digital ethos make it a natural ally for BGMI’s player-centric universe".

