Rockstar announces free GTA 5 next-gen upgrades, ahead of new GTA Online Heist

New Delhi:

Rockstar Games just gave Grand Theft Auto V owners some good news: if you are playing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC, you’ll soon get a free upgrade to the latest versions of the game. There’s no catch — it’s really free. This comes right before Rockstar drops a huge update for GTA Online, including a brand-new Heist in Los Santos.

Free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades for existing players

Starting June 19, if you own GTA 5 on PS4 or the digital version on Xbox One, you can snag the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S edition for nothing. These new editions aren’t just a fresh coat of paint. You’ll see major visual upgrades, smoother performance, and even access to exclusive content designed specifically for current-gen consoles.

Key features of the upgraded versions

Support for Story Mode and GTA Online progress migration

Improved graphics and performance enhancements

Career Progress tracking and rewards

Access to Hao's Special Works vehicles and upgrades

Features exclusive to current-generation consoles

You get all this without shelling out more money, so you can keep working your way up in GTA Online without starting from scratch.

Enhanced GTA 5 version coming to PC users

PC players are not left out. If you own the Legacy edition of GTA 5, you will unlock the Enhanced PC version for free. This new release brings most of the console improvements, plus some special technical perks—think ray-traced ambient occlusion, ray-traced global illumination, higher visual fidelity, and better overall gameplay performance.

PC-Specific Enhancements

Ray-traced ambient occlusion

Ray-traced global illumination

Improved visual fidelity

Enhanced gameplay performance

And for GTA+ subscribers, you can now play the GTA V Story Mode from the GTA+ Games Library, right alongside GTA Online.

GTA online: The Kortz Centre Heist arrives in July

Rockstar has revealed GTA Online: The Kortz Centre Heist will drop in July and takes place in Pacific Bluffs. The main goal is to steal priceless artwork from the prestigious Kortz Centre.

You cannot just jump in, though, and you will need an Art Studio expansion at your Mansion property to get started. The mission has some classic prep work: gather intel, scope out the building, and plan how you’ll get in and out before making your move.

Special rewards and discounts before launch

To build excitement ahead of the July update, Rockstar is introducing a series of GTA Online events featuring bonus rewards and limited-time offers.

Players can expect:

Bonus GTA$ earnings through special events

Discounts on selected in-game items

Rare collectibles via the Fine Art Collector programme

GTA$2 million discount on Mansion properties for GTA+ members

40 per cent bonus GTA$ on Shark Card purchases for a limited period

Launch details

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA Online: The Kortz Centre Heist will launch in July for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. With these free next-gen upgrades and a fresh, ambitious Heist, Rockstar shows that they are not done growing GTA Online. It’s a good time to be a criminal in Los Santos.