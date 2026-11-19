Concerns over child safety for online gaming platforms like Roblox have come under renewed scrutiny in the US. A bipartisan bill that aims to overhaul permitting and speed up energy and infrastructure projects, which was introduced by the Senators Josh Hawley and Dick Durbin. Both the senators have been seeking to prevent technology companies from using mandatory arbitration clauses in their Terms of Service to stop victims of child sexual abuse and further online exploitation from taking legal action in court.

The proposed legislation, which was introduced on November 16 (2026), was discussed during a US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing which took place on November 17.

Titled “Roblox and Online Gaming: Digital Playgrounds Putting America’s Children at Risk,” the hearing examined the allegations of child exploitation, gaps in online safety measures and the legal challenges that families face when looking for accountability from gaming companies.

(Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY)Google Play

Roblox and Discord face questions over child safety

During the hearing, witnesses highlighted how predators in the game are allegedly using the gaming and messaging platforms, including Roblox and Discord, to contact, groom and exploit children.

A victim has been identified as ‘Woody Doe ’, who reportedly shared his experience of being contacted through Roblox during childhood and subsequently subjected to sexual exploitation. The testimony further brought attention to the potential risks children face while interacting with strangers via online games.

Khari James, a senior legal adviser at the National Centre on Sexual Exploitation, also highlighted the scale of the problem. She said that the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children received more than 65,000 complaints related to Roblox in 2025- which was more than twice the number that was reported back in 2024.

(Image Source : ROBLOX )Roblox

How terms of service could limit legal action

A major issue was discussed during the hearing, which was mandatory arbitration, a provision that companies could include in their Terms of services. Such kind of clauses would require users to resolve disputes via private arbitration instead of filing the lawsuits in public courts.

According to the Northwestern University law professor Miriam Giles told the subcommittee that Roblox requires users (including children), to agree on their terms that direct the disputes towards private arbitration. She further raised concerns about the companies that are arguing that arbitrators, besides judges, should have the right to decide whether children have validly agreed to such agreements.

(Image Source : ROBLOX/GOOGLE PLAY)Roblox

Critics further argue that these provisions could make it more difficult for affected families to pursue legal remedies and hold companies accountable.

What is the ‘No Mandatory Arbitration for Child Sexual Abuse Act’?

The proposed ‘No Mandatory Arbitration for Child Sexual Abuse and Cyber Harms Act (S. 5723)’ basically gives the victims and their families the right to take companies to court, regardless of any mandatory arbitration clauses in their terms of service.

If passed, the legislation would only allow the families to file individual or class-action lawsuits.

Judges, rather than the private arbitrators, will determine whether the law will apply to a particular dispute. However, victims could retain the option of choosing private arbitration, if they want.

During the hearing, Senator Durbin further called for the passage of the ‘STOP CSAM Act’, which further seeks stronger measures against online child sexual abuse material available and harming kids and youth.

Bill S. 5723 has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee and is yet to become law in the US, reports state.

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