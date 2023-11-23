Reliance Jio unveils new data plans with an additional 96GB | Details

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Reliance Jio unveils new data plans with an additional 96GB

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom company in India is continuously innovating its offerings for its vast user base, which has currently exceeded 44 crores. The telecom company has introduced new and diverse recharge plans which include extra data on top of daily data allocations. The plan has been designed for those who are heavy internet users, as this plan provides enough data for a seamless browsing experience.

Plans offering 5GB daily data with extra benefits

Jio has come up with several recharge plans which grant users a substantial 5GB of data daily, which is coupled with additional data perks. This ensures the users have a significant amount of data for their internet needs, making these plans more attractive for those who have high data consumption habits.

Here are the plans and offerings from Reliance Jio:

Jio's Rs 699 Plan

Provides 5GB of data daily,

Total 140GB for 28-day

28-day validity period

Complimentary access to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud services

Jio's Rs 2099 Plan

5GB daily data for 84 days

It offers an extra 14 days of validity

This accumulates a total of 538GB of data during the entire validity period, including an extra 48 GB.

This includes subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud

Jio's Rs 4199 Plan

validity of 168 days with an additional 28 days

This plan provides a total of 1076GB of data

5GB daily data

Subscribers could enjoy free calling to any network

With these updated plans, Jio not only addresses the data needs but its users also add extra value through extended validity and additional data.

