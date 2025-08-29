Reliance AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani announces 'Reliance Intelligence' for AI, partnerships with Google and Meta Reliance Intelligence will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The company will focus on integrating AI into its businesses.

New Delhi:

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary called Reliance Intelligence. Addressing the 48th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Ambani stated that the new subsidiary will focus on four key missions. Mukesh Ambani also announced a partnership with both Google and Meta for advancing AI technologies. Furthermore, he noted that the company is investing to make India a leader in human-centric robotics.

Four missions of Reliance Intelligence:

This new company was created with four clear missions:

To build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at a national scale.

To bring together the world's best tech companies and open-source communities.

To deliver trusted, easy-to-use AI services for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises, along with solutions for sectors of national importance.

To create a home for world-class researchers, engineers, designers, and product builders, so that ideas become innovations and applications, providing solutions for India and the world.

Reliance's partnerships with Google and Meta

Mukesh Ambani confirmed that the company has partnered with Google to help all of Reliance’s businesses transform using AI. As part of this collaboration, Reliance is also establishing a Jamnagar Cloud region to bring world-class AI and compute from Google Cloud.

The Reliance chairman also announced a partnership with Meta, forming a dedicated joint venture. This collaboration aims to combine open models and tools with Reliance's various businesses.

Reliance investment in human-centric robotics

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani stated, "Another exciting frontier for AI is robotics, especially humanoid robotics. Astonishing advances are taking place in this field. Intelligent automation will transform factories into adaptive production systems, warehouses into autonomous supply chains, and hospitals into centers of precision care. We are investing to make India a leader in human-centric robotics powered by AI, creating new types of industries and services, new types of agriculture, new types of jobs, and attractive new opportunities for our youth".

