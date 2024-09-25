Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Redmi Watch 5 Lite launched in India with GPS and 18-day battery life: Details

Combined with a sleek design, advanced features and an affordable price tag, the new Redmi Watch 5 Lite will stand out as a strong contender in the smartwatch market, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 19:06 IST
Redmi Watch 5 Lite
Image Source : REDMI Redmi Watch 5 Lite

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 5 Lite in India, which is packed with advanced fitness features, built-in GPS and a vibrant AMOLED display. The smartwatch has been priced competitively, and it has been designed for fitness enthusiasts and professionals who want a stylish yet functional wearable.

Price and availability

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be available from September 2024. It comes in two colour options: 

  • Black 
  • Grey

You can buy it from the official website of the company, mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi retail partners.

Also, in addition, the festive offers and deals will be announced on Amazon soon, before the release date.

India Tv - Redmi Watch 5 Lite

Image Source : REDMIRedmi Watch 5 Lite

Key features and specifications

1.96-Inch AMOLED display

The smartwatch comes with a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness, that ensures vibrant visuals even under direct sunlight. Users can easily view notifications, track fitness stats and switch between apps with ease.

Built-in GPS for accurate tracking

Equipped with a 5-system GPS, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite will provide precise tracking for outdoor activities making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Activities like:

  • Running
  • Cycling
  • Hiking
  • 200+ Sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance

With over 200 professional sports modes and 10 built-in running courses, the watch will cater to various fitness levels. 

Its 5 ATM water resistance will enable it to withstand water depths of up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming as well as other water-based activities.

Bluetooth calling and message management

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth phone call support, enabling users to reply to messages, manage calls and access contacts directly from the watch, reducing the need to constantly reach for your smartphone.

Battery life

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite offers up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge, enabling users to stay connected and monitor their activities without frequent recharging.

Xiaomi HyperOS and multi-language support

The smartwatch is powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, which provides personalized notifications and helps in organizing your day with floating alerts. It will further support notifications in Hindi as well as other regional languages, which offers a user-friendly experience.

 

