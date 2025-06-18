Redmi unveils affordable 11-inch tablet with long-lasting 9000mAh battery Redmi Pad 2 has been launched in India. This budget-friendly tablet from Redmi features a large 11-inch display and a 9000mAh battery. It is priced at less than Rs 14,000.

New Delhi:

Redmi has officially launched its budget-friendly tablet, the Pad 2, in India. This new tablet features a sizable 11-inch display complemented by a robust 9000mAh battery. Priced under Rs 14,000, the Pad 2 offers users an impressive range of features, including Google Gemini AI’s innovative Circle-to-Search. Additionally, it is compatible with the Xiaomi Pen, enhancing its versatility.

Redmi Pad 2 price

The Redmi Pad 2 is available in three storage configurations: 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The base model is equipped only with Wi-Fi support, whereas the other two variants come with both Wi-Fi and 4G capabilities. The pricing starts at Rs 13,999 for the base model, while the other two options are available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Customers can choose from two attractive colour options: Graphite Gray and Mint Green. The tablet will be up for grabs starting June 24 at 12 noon on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, as well as Xiaomi's own e-store and various offline retailers. A limited-time bank discount of Rs 1,000 is also available for buyers.

Redmi Pad 2 Price Connectivity 4GB RAM + 128GB Rs 13,999 Wi-Fi only 6GB RAM + 128GB Rs 15,999 Wi-Fi + 4G 8GB RAM + 256GB Rs 17,999 Wi-Fi + 4G

Redmi Pad 2 specifications

The Pad 2 boasts an impressive 11-inch 2.5K resolution display, featuring a 10-bit LCD with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The display reaches a peak brightness of 600 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals. Notably, it includes wet touch technology, allowing users to operate the tablet even with wet hands.

Under the hood, the Redmi Pad 2 houses MediaTek's Helio Ultra processor, along with options for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It supports both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity and runs on HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 8MP rear camera, while a 5MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. The tablet is equipped with a quad speaker system featuring Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience, and it supports 18W fast charging to make the most of its 9,000mAh battery. Weighing in at just 510 grams, it also supports a stylus, available for purchase separately, adding to its functionality.

