Redmi Turbo 6 Max specifications leaked: 11000mAh battery, 2K OLED display tipped

Xiaomi is working on the Redmi Turbo 6 Max, the next model in their Turbo series, and some fresh leaks have stirred up excitement around what’s coming. The biggest news is that this smartphone is set to feature a massive 11,000 mAh battery. And if this is true, the device will be the largest battery Xiaomi has ever put in a phone. That is a huge step up from the last model, the Turbo 5 Max, which packed a hefty 9,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

The Turbo lineup is all about performance, but the Turbo 6 Max seems to be putting battery life front and center. The tipster Digital Chat Station dropped info on Weibo about a new performance-focused device, and although they did not outright name the Turbo 6 Max, the features line up almost perfectly with what’s been leaked before: an 11,000mAh battery rated at 40.72Wh.

Forget the 10,000mAh rumours floating around for other Xiaomi devices, this one pushes the envelope further.

We do not know yet what kind of charging speeds this phone will offer; the leaks only talk about the battery size. As for power under the hood, earlier leaks point to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s chipset- a solid choice for anyone looking for performance.

The display sounds impressive, too as it is expected to come with a roughly 7-inch flat OLED with 2K resolution and a blazing 185Hz refresh rate. So, if you are into gaming or anything that needs plenty of screen real estate and smooth visuals, this could be a game-changer.

The company has found a way to trim those bezels down to just 1mm on all sides thanks to LIPO packaging tech. That means you will basically get an edge-to-edge screen, which always looks sleek.

None of these details are official yet, and Xiaomi is reportedly keeping these details under the hood, so until the final features are out, we do not commit anything. Another interesting twist: the Turbo 6 Max might launch globally under the Poco brand, rumoured to appear internationally as the Poco X9 Pro Max.

We are all still waiting for Xiaomi to announce launch dates or confirm anything concrete. More leaks will probably reveal the chipset, camera details, charging speed, pricing, and so on as the release gets closer. But right now, the Turbo 6 Max is shaping up to be a powerhouse, both in performance and battery life.

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