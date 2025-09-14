Redmi's latest 7000mAh battery phone gets big price cut; now available at Rs 727 EMI The Redmi 15 5G has received a significant price reduction of Rs 2,000. Additionally, there are bank offers available for purchasing this phone, which was launched last month. This Redmi smartphone boasts several impressive features, including a powerful 7,000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

The Redmi 15 5G, which was launched last month with a massive 7000mAh battery, is now available at a significant discount. The phone can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 2,000 less than its launch price. Additionally, an exchange offer is also available. This Redmi phone features an EV-grade silicon-carbon battery, which helps maintain a slim profile. It also comes with features such as a 50MP camera and up to 8GB of RAM.

Redmi 15 5G discount

The Redmi 15 5G was launched in three storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB, with a starting price of Rs 16,999. After the price cut, the base model is now available for Rs 14,999, while the other two variants are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

The phone is available in three color options: Sandy Purple, Frost White, and Midnight Black. You can also purchase the Redmi 15 5G with an EMI plan starting from Rs 727. It is available for purchase on both Amazon and Redmi's official store, where no-cost EMI and exchange offers are also being provided.

Redmi 15 5G specifications

Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 5G processor.

Memory and Storage: Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, both of which are expandable.

Battery and Charging: 7000mAh battery with 33W USB Type-C fast charging.

Operating System: HyperOS based on Android 15.

Cameras: Rear: Dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a secondary lens. Front: 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

AI Features: Equipped with various AI-powered features.

