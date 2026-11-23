Xiaomi, a leading smartphone brand, has just added 2 new phones to its China website: the Redmi R80 5G and the Redmi R80m 5G. The listings stated the important details of the upcoming smartphones, like prices, colour options, and features, ahead of the phone launch, even before they hit the shelves.

Both newly added models use MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 chip, pack a 6.9-inch display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and include a 13-megapixel rear camera. Plus, you get a hefty 6,000 mAh battery.

(Image Source : REDMI CHINA WEBSITE)Redmi R80 5G

Redmi R80 5G: Price and details

The Redmi R80 5G comes in three configurations:

4GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,899 (about Rs 24,000)

6GB RAM with 128GB storage at CNY 2,199 (about Rs 28,000)

6GB RAM with 256GB storage for CNY 2,599 (Rs 34,000)

The R80m 5G’s options are simple: the user will get 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for CNY 2,199 or 6GB RAM with 256GB storage at CNY 2,599.

Customers can pick from four colour options:

Phoenix Feather White

Black

Leather Brown

Flowing Clouds Blue

Xiaomi is further holding back on the actual sale date, so the phones are not available just yet.

(Image Source : REDMI CHINA)Redmi R80 5G

On features, both phones run Xiaomi HyperOS 3. Their displays are not just big, but they are offering HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate and a fast 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The company has even got TÜV Rheinland certifications for lower blue light, flicker-free use, and circadian-friendly viewing.

Processor, RAM and more

Inside, both the upcoming phones carry the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Storage uses UFS 2.2 tech, and the RAM is LPDDR4X. For photos, each phone has a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 5-megapixel front camera for your selfies or video calls.

Other features

Both models pack a bunch of sensors like:

Ambient light

Accelerometer

Compass

Virtual distance sensor

Vibration motor

Overall, the new Redmi R80 series seems to be aimed at those in China who want a budget-friendly 5G phone with a big screen and a battery that lasts. So far, Xiaomi has not yet said anything related to the launch of these devices outside China (as of the time of writing).

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