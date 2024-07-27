Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Pad SE 4G to arrive in India on July 29: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Redmi is set to launch two powerful tablets in India on July 29: the Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G. Redmi has already introduced the Pad Pro 5G in its home market, and the microsite for both tablets is now live on its website.

Both upcoming Xiaomi tablets offer impressive features. The Pro model may come at a higher price, but if you're looking for a more affordable yet feature-rich option, the Redmi Pad SE 4G could be a great choice. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed key features of the Redmi Pad SE 4G ahead of its launch, so here's what you need to know about both tablets.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G features (expected)

Leaks suggest that the Redmi Pad Pro 5G will feature a large 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 10000mAh battery, providing up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge.

The tablet will run on Xiaomi HyperOS out-of-the-box and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC chipset. Stylus support and 5G connectivity will also be available.

Redmi Pad SE 4G design and features (expected)

According to recent leaks, the Redmi Pad SE 4G may come with an 8.7-inch display and a camera module on the rear panel in a round shape. The tablet could be launched in a grey colour option and will offer SIM card support.

The front panel of the Redmi Pad SE 4G may feature thick bezels, and the tablet is expected to support a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type C charging. Speaker grills will be provided at the bottom, and the tablet may be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC chipset.

It is likely to come with 4GB RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB, running on Android 14-based HyperOS by default.

