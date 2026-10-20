Redmi Pad 3 4G to features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage: What to expect?

Redmi Pad 3 is just about to launch, but Xiaomi has not made anything official yet. Believing the leaks, the new tablet keeps popping up on certification sites across Thailand, Taiwan, and the UAE. Those listings pretty much guarantee that Xiaomi’s gearing up for a global launch and wants the Pad 3 available in multiple markets.

What’s the upgrade?

When compared to the Pad 2, the upcoming Pad 3 4G will get a major upgrade on the battery and speed front. On the Thai NBTC site, the tablet appeared with the model number 26104RPF2G, confirming GSM, WCDMA, and LTE support. Though the device will feature 4G connectivity, you will not get stuck with just Wi-Fi. And it is manufactured in China, which is not a surprise.

Storage and variants

According to AndroidTreasure, the same model also showed up in Taiwan’s NCC database with a handful of hardware details. We’re looking at three RAM/storage combos:

4GB RAM + 128GB ROM

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM

Need more space?

The new Pad 3 claims microSD support up to 2TB. That’s a ton of room for apps, docs, and media. Plus, the tablet seems to get an IP52 rating, so it’ll shrug off dust and a splash or two.

Battery gets major upgrade

The battery is a major standout. NCC’s leak points to a BN90 battery with a massive 10,000mAh cell, which is upgrade to the Pad 2’s 9,000mAh battery, so expect longer sessions between charges.

Xiaomi’s MDY-18-EJ adapter

Charging looks promising, too. Certification info mentions Xiaomi’s MDY-18-EJ adapter (15W charger), which matches what ships with the device. There’s also talk of the MDY-16-EH adapter, which supports a faster 33W charge. That's not likely to come in the box, but the Pad 3 seems compatible if you already have one. Actual peak charging speed hasn’t been nailed down, though.

On the UAE’s TDRA database, there’s another model number (2610FRP38G) floating around. It might be a different variant, but right now the details on connectivity aren’t clear.

Comparison to Redmi Pad 2

The Redmi Pad 2 launched in India last June, starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/128GB Wi-Fi model. It came packed with an 11-inch 2.5K display running at a smooth 90Hz, the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chip, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. Cameras were basic: 8MP rear, 5MP front. You got a 9,000mAh battery with 18W charging (but only a 15W charger in the box).

For now, Xiaomi is keeping everything under the hood, on the launch of Pad 3, along with the other major details.

ALSO READ:

Redmi Pad 3 specifications leaked ahead of launch, tipped to feature 10000mAh battery

Redmi 17C 5G launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 50MP camera and more: Details here

Redmi K100 Pro confirmed with custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chip, 185Hz display ahead of launch