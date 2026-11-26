Xiaomi, a leading name in the smartphone market in India and abroad, is gearing up for the launch of its Redmi Note 18 series, and yet another device from this lineup just popped up on China’s 3C certification website. This latest listing hints that the regular Redmi Note 18 5G will support 45W wired fast charging, following on the heels of earlier leaks about a major battery boost for the phone.

So far, Xiaomi has not yet shared any official details about which models are coming, what specs to expect, or even when the phones will launch. Still, bits and pieces keep surfacing online.

Redmi Note 18 5G 3C: Certification details

According to tech blogger ZionsAnvin, a Redmi smartphone with the model number M077CE showed up on 3C’s database. This device is labelled as a 5G handset and lists support for 45W wired charging along with two compatible power adapters: MDY-17-EE and MDY-20-EM.

This is not the first Redmi Note 18 series phone to make an appearance on the certification platform. Previously, another device (model number M841EE) was spotted with support for much faster 67W wired charging.

Based on those features and looking at last year’s Redmi Note 17 lineup, most expect the M841EE to be the Redmi Note 18 Pro. That would make sense since the Note 17 Pro offered 67W charging too, while the base Redmi Note 17 5G sat at 45W.

Redmi Note 18 5G Battery Capacity (Expected)

As for the battery, this M077CE model seems to line up with previous leaks about the standard Redmi Note 18 5G. Reports suggest it’ll be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 17 5G but with a bigger battery this time around. The Chinese version is rumored to get an 8,888mAh battery, a solid step up from the 8,000mAh cell in the earlier model. The global version isn’t being left out, either—it’s expected to pack an 8,100mAh battery, replacing the old 7,700mAh one, with both versions keeping the 45W charging speed.

The new 3C listing pretty much backs up those charging details, but it doesn’t spill the beans on the battery size or the exact model name.

Redmi Note 18 series: Launch timeline (Expected)

Looking ahead, the Redmi Note 18 series will probably include three devices, and rumours say that the top specification of the Note 18 Pro Max could be backed by a 10,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi has not yet revealed when any of these phones will come out.

On another note, it sounds like we’ll see the Redmi Note 17 Aura debut in India in early January 2027, alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro.

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