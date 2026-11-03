Redmi M100 Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, 50MP camera and more: Details here

Xiaomi just rolled out the Redmi M100 Pro in the China market, adding another option to its M series lineup. This handset packed some serious specifications like the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor, a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, delivering a silky-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

There is a 50-megapixel main camera on the back with optical image stabilisation, so your shots come out sharp even if your hand is shaking. The device is rated IP68, meaning dust and water will not easily get in. And the device is backed by a 5,500 mAh battery that handles 45W wired charging.

Specifications

If the features sound familiar, then the M100 Pro is basically a rebranded Redmi Note 14 Pro (the Chinese variant from 2024). Xiaomi offers it with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and you can pick from four colours: Midnight Black, Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, or Twilight Purple.

Right now, it’s only available in China for CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 33,000), and there’s no word yet on when or if it’ll hit other markets.

Display and protection

For security, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen boasts up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, which means it will look good even under harsh sunlight, and the touch sampling rate shoots up to 2,560Hz- which is great for fast, responsive gaming or scrolling. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 keeps the display safe from everyday knocks and drops.

Camera details

Photography gets a serious upgrade with the triple rear camera setup: users will get a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS leading the way, plus an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 20-megapixel front camera.

Battery and connectivity

The phone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery which is further paired with 45W charging means you can get back to 100 per cent quickly.

On the connectivity front, the device comes with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Stereo speakers and an infrared blaster round out the package.

All told, the Redmi M100 Pro is basically the Note 14 Pro in new clothes, delivering high-end features and performance at a solid price—at least in China. If you want a fast, capable, and durable smartphone, this new model is worth a look.

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