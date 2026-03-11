Redmi K90 Ultra to launch with 8000mAh battery, Dimensity 9500 chip and more: Leaks suggest

New Delhi:

Redmi, one of the leading smartphone brands from Xiaomi, is cooking up something big—the K90 Ultra, a new flagship that’s already making waves online. Word’s out on Weibo, and if these leaks hold up, we’re about to see some serious hardware upgrades.

The news surfaced when a tipster, Digital Chat Station, shared the details about the device, pointing to a smartphone to come with over 8,000mAh – that’s huge!

In fact, it’s bigger than what you find in most top-tier phones right now. Think all-day gaming, endless streaming, and barely worrying about charging.

Display (Expected)

The upcoming K90 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 1.5K LTPS display with a high refresh rate. If you have tried a high-refresh screen before, you know how smooth everything feels—scrolling, gaming, even just flipping through photos. This one’s higher than what you get with most current flagships. Size-wise, leaks put it between 6.81 and 6.89 inches, so you’re getting a big, immersive screen for games, movies, and, honestly, just daily life.

Dimensity 9500 and gaming power

Under the hood, Redmi’s supposedly going with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. This one’s built on a 3nm process, which means better performance and efficiency.

Clearly, Redmi is aiming at a phone for people who want serious gaming muscle in their pocket.

Other standout features

The upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to get an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and 100W fast wired charging. These are premium touches you usually only see in high-end flagships. Redmi’s definitely trying to position this one as a top performer.

When is the device officially launching?

As of now, the Redmi K90 Pro Max has already launched in the Chinese market, last year in October 2025. That device was launched with a 6.9-inch OLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, and crazy peak brightness at 3,500 nits. Its base model landed at CNY 3,999 (about Rs 49,000) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

If these leaks pan out, the K90 Ultra could leap ahead with better specs and even more gaming power.