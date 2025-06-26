Redmi K80 Ultra launched with Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh battery and more in China

Advertisement
The Redmi K80 Ultra packs flagship-level power and cutting-edge gaming features at a competitive price. With an eye-catching design, high refresh rate screen, and long-lasting battery, it is a compelling option for power users and mobile gamers.

Redmi K80 Ultra
Redmi K80 Ultra Image Source : X
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Redmi, one of the leading names in the smart devices segment, has unveiled the K80 Ultra in the Chinese market, which has been positioned as a premium gaming-centric smartphone. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and boasts up to 16GB of RAM. With a high refresh rate, the smartphone comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display, backed by a 7,410mAh battery and 100W fast charging, it offers serious performance. 

The phone also comes with a 50MP dual camera setup, protected by an IP68 rating and up to 1TB of storage, making it one of Redmi's most powerful devices to date.

Redmi K80 Ultra: Price and availability

The Redmi K80 Ultra has been launched in China with several configurations:

  1. 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 31,000)
  2. 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,800)
  3. 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,400)
  4. 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 39,400)
  5. 16GB RAM + 1TB storage: CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 45,400)

It comes in four colour variants:

  • Ice Blue
  • Moon Rock White
  • Sandstone Ash
  • Spruce Green

The sale for the new Redmi K80 Ultra will go live via Xiaomi's website in the Chinese market.

Specifications and key features

Display and Design

  • 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED screen (1280×2772 pixels)
  • 144Hz refresh rate, 2,560Hz PWM dimming
  • 480Hz touch sampling rate, Xiaomi Shield Glass protection
  • IP68 water and dust resistance

Performance and Software

  • MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC (3nm octa-core)
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2 skin

Camera Setup

  • Rear: 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens
  • Front: 20MP selfie camera (hole-punch)

Battery and charging

  • It is backed by a 7,410mAh battery
  • The smartphone further comes with 100W wired fast charging

Connectivity and other features

  • 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C
  • In-display fingerprint scanner, GPS, A-GPS, NavIC
  • Dimensions: 163.08×77.93×8.18mm, Weight: 219g

