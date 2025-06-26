Redmi K80 Ultra launched with Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh battery and more in China The Redmi K80 Ultra packs flagship-level power and cutting-edge gaming features at a competitive price. With an eye-catching design, high refresh rate screen, and long-lasting battery, it is a compelling option for power users and mobile gamers.

New Delhi:

Redmi, one of the leading names in the smart devices segment, has unveiled the K80 Ultra in the Chinese market, which has been positioned as a premium gaming-centric smartphone. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and boasts up to 16GB of RAM. With a high refresh rate, the smartphone comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display, backed by a 7,410mAh battery and 100W fast charging, it offers serious performance.

The phone also comes with a 50MP dual camera setup, protected by an IP68 rating and up to 1TB of storage, making it one of Redmi's most powerful devices to date.

Redmi K80 Ultra: Price and availability

The Redmi K80 Ultra has been launched in China with several configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 31,000) 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,800) 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,400) 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 39,400) 16GB RAM + 1TB storage: CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 45,400)

It comes in four colour variants:

Ice Blue

Moon Rock White

Sandstone Ash

Spruce Green

The sale for the new Redmi K80 Ultra will go live via Xiaomi's website in the Chinese market.

Specifications and key features

Display and Design

6.83-inch 1.5K OLED screen (1280×2772 pixels)

144Hz refresh rate, 2,560Hz PWM dimming

480Hz touch sampling rate, Xiaomi Shield Glass protection

IP68 water and dust resistance

Performance and Software

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC (3nm octa-core)

Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB UFS 4.1 storage

Runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2 skin

Camera Setup

Rear: 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens

Front: 20MP selfie camera (hole-punch)

Battery and charging

It is backed by a 7,410mAh battery

The smartphone further comes with 100W wired fast charging

Connectivity and other features