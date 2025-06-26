Redmi K80 Ultra launched with Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh battery and more in China

Redmi, one of the leading names in the smart devices segment, has unveiled the K80 Ultra in the Chinese market, which has been positioned as a premium gaming-centric smartphone. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and boasts up to 16GB of RAM. With a high refresh rate, the smartphone comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display, backed by a 7,410mAh battery and 100W fast charging, it offers serious performance.
The phone also comes with a 50MP dual camera setup, protected by an IP68 rating and up to 1TB of storage, making it one of Redmi's most powerful devices to date.
Redmi K80 Ultra: Price and availability
The Redmi K80 Ultra has been launched in China with several configurations:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 31,000)
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,800)
- 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,400)
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 39,400)
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage: CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 45,400)
It comes in four colour variants:
- Ice Blue
- Moon Rock White
- Sandstone Ash
- Spruce Green
The sale for the new Redmi K80 Ultra will go live via Xiaomi's website in the Chinese market.
Specifications and key features
Display and Design
- 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED screen (1280×2772 pixels)
- 144Hz refresh rate, 2,560Hz PWM dimming
- 480Hz touch sampling rate, Xiaomi Shield Glass protection
- IP68 water and dust resistance
Performance and Software
- MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC (3nm octa-core)
- Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB UFS 4.1 storage
- Runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2 skin
Camera Setup
- Rear: 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens
- Front: 20MP selfie camera (hole-punch)
Battery and charging
- It is backed by a 7,410mAh battery
- The smartphone further comes with 100W wired fast charging
Connectivity and other features
- 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C
- In-display fingerprint scanner, GPS, A-GPS, NavIC
- Dimensions: 163.08×77.93×8.18mm, Weight: 219g