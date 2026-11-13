Redmi K100 Ultra specifications leaked: 2nm chipset, 10000mAh battery and 50W wireless charging

Xiaomi seem to be prepping to push the boundaries with a new premium smartphone, named the Redmi K100 Ultra. Recent leaks suggest that this handset is packed with serious punch: think a next-generation 2nm chipset, a massive 10,000mAh battery, and fast wireless charging.

This Ultra model is expected to be a big step up from the current Redmi K100 Pro series, especially in performance and camera power. While Xiaomi has not made anything official yet, leakers say the K100 Ultra will stand above the K100 Pro Max.

Redmi K100 Ultra: Display and camera specifications leaked

Tipsters reveal the K100 Ultra uses some seriously high-end hardware. Expect a sharp 2K OLED display with a high refresh rate. The camera setup sounds equally impressive: a 200-megapixel main rear camera, plus a 50-megapixel ultra-wide snapper. Basically, it inherits a lot from the Pro Max, but one thing stands out—a 3x telephoto camera using a large 1/1.95-inch sensor, which should deliver much better zoom shots compared to earlier models.

Could feature either 2nm Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset

The processor is the real head-turner, though. Xiaomi is reportedly testing the phone with a 2nm chip. Rumours suggest that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6- both are flagship-level processors. On top of that, the device will come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which means everything should feel seriously fast and smooth, from apps loading to multitasking.

10,000mAh battery with 50W wireless charging

But the battery is what really makes this one stand out. A 10,000 mAh battery is massive, likely one of the main reasons to grab this phone. Leaks mention 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds, so you will not be stuck waiting around.

For reference, the regular K100 gets the same 10,000mAh battery, while the Pro Max squeezes in 9,070mAh with similar charging speeds.

Rounding out the specifications, you can expect flagship extras like IP68 and IP69 water and dust protection, a tough metal frame, and speakers tuned by Bose.

Redmi K100 Ultra price and launch expectations

There is no word from the company on the launch details or pricing, but all signs point to this Ultra model topping the K100 range. For context, the K100 Pro Max goes for CNY 4,499 (about Rs 64,000), so the Ultra could cost more with these upgrades. Right now, these details are still just leaks, so things might change by the time Xiaomi makes it official.

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