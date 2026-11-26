Xiaomi has been working on a new flagship phone called the Redmi K100 Ultra. It should join the Redmi K100 lineup sometime next year, following the recent K100 Pro, K100 Pro Max, and the regular K100. The company has not officially said a word, but leaks have started to spill some tempting details.

Redmi K100 Ultra: Camera specifications leaked

The Redmi K100 Ultra is rumoured to pack 3-rear cameras, and each one uses a 50-megapixel sensor. That is not something you see every day. We are talking about a main 50MP shooter, a 50MP telephoto with up to 3x optical zoom (with Xiaomi reportedly testing both medium and smaller sensors to see which works best), and a 50MP ultrawide that is apparently also getting some upgrades.

The main camera might use a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor, which promises better photos, especially in low light. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP camera up front.

Other specifications (Leaked)

Under the hood, the handset looks just as ambitious. Leaks point to a flagship chipset built on a cutting-edge 2nm process. No word yet on the exact model. Earlier speculation mentioned either MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Either way, you’re looking at a big leap in performance and efficiency over the last generation.

It is worth noting that some older leaks claimed the Ultra would come with a 200MP primary camera and a 2K OLED display, so there’s still a bit of confusion about the final specs. Right now, the triple 50MP setup seems to be winning the rumor race.

If you compare this to the Redmi K90 Ultra, the difference is pretty stark. The K90 Ultra has just two rear cameras: a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP ultrawide, along with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood.

So the K100 Ultra, if these leaks pan out, would deliver a more versatile camera system and a serious jump in processing power.

By the time of writing, Xiaomi has not confirmed the K100 Ultra or any of these details, and there’s no official launch date. But if the leaks keep coming at this pace, we’ll know a lot more before the phone’s expected release sometime next year.

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