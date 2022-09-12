Redmi 6A battery exploded and killed a sleeping woman- This is how Xiaomi responded

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @MDTALKYT (MANJEET) Redmi 6A

It was recently noted by a tweet from a YouTuber who has announced on social media that his aunt allegedly died after her Redmi 6A smartphone exploded. The woman was sleeping when the phone suddenly exploded near her bed. Xiaomi is reportedly investigating the unfortunate incident.

The YouTuber, who goes by the name MD Talk YT (Manjeet) on Twitter has shared three images of the horrifying incident- one image is of the back panel of a Redmi 6A, another image of the front of the smartphone and an image of a woman, who is his aunt and is the victim of the smartphone blast. Her image on Twitter shows how she was lying in the pool of blood on her bed, and he claims that an alleged battery explosion killed her relative who was living in the Delhi-NCR region.

In a Tweet, Manjeet mentioned: "Yesterday night my aunty was found dead, she was using a Redmi 6A, she was sleeping and she kept the phone near her face on the pillow side & after sometime her phone blasted. It's a bad time for us. It's a responsibility of a brand to support," the tweet read.

The Youtuber also tagged Manu Kumar Jain who is the Global VP of Xiaomi and Anuj Sharma who is the CMO of Xiaomi India.

In response to his tweet, Xiaomi replied by stating that the company is working to reach out to the impacted family and investigate the situation.

The tech company further stated: "At Xiaomi India, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters extremely seriously. Our team is trying to get in touch with the affected family and determine the cause of the incident".

The YouTuber named Manjeet from Haryana further posted that the victim's son is serving in the Indian Army and the family lives a very simple lifestyle.

"Her family is so simple, her son is in the Indian Army. They don't know so much. She only uses her phone just for calling & watching YouTube. Now if brands don't accept their mistakes, don't take responsibility directly, if a family has to fight for justice then what's the use," the YouTuber said in a tweet.

