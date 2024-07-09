Redmi 13 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE launched in India: Check price, specs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Redmi 13 5G

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Redmi 13 5G will succeed the Redmi 12 5G in the country. The smartphone debuts the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) chipset. Some of the other key highlights of the smartphone include 108-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and 5,030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Redmi 13 5G.

Redmi 13 5G India price and availability

Redmi 13 5G is available in Hawaiian Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink colours. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant, and Rs 15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from July 12 at 12PM via Amazon, the company's online store, and retail outlets. Interested buyers can also avail a discount of Rs 1,000 through eligible bank offers or exchange programs.

Redmi 13 5G specifications

The Redmi 13 5G is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It operates on Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS customization.

This smartphone boasts a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

For capturing photos and videos, the Redmi 13 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel camera featuring a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and an f/1.75 aperture. The primary camera offers 3x in-sensor zoom. Additionally, it has a 2-megapixel macro camera. For video calls and selfies, it sports a 13-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a hole-punch cutout on the display.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also features a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging the 5,030mAh battery at 33W.

The Redmi 13 5G is equipped with various sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. Additionally, it features an infrared (IR) transmitter for controlling household appliances. It incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

