Red Magic 11 Pro goes global with Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset: Price, features revealed Nubia has launched the Red Magic 11 Pro globally with the latest Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 24GB RAM, and a 7,500mAh battery. The global model brings slight changes compared to the Chinese variant but keeps gaming-centric features like a 144Hz display, cooling fan, and shoulder triggers.

New Delhi:

ZTE's gaming-focused sub-brand, Red Magic, has now announced the international launch of the Red Magic 11 Pro. This powerhouse of a smartphone packs flagship-grade hardware for gamers with the Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset, high refresh-rate display, and advanced cooling system.

But globally, the model sees a small battery downgrade compared with the Chinese version while mostly retaining high-end features.

Price and Availability

The Red Magic 11 Pro starts at:

USD 699 (approx Rs 62,000) for 12GB + 256GB

USD 799 (approx Rs 70,000) for 16GB + 512GB

USD USD 999 (approx Rs 88,000) for 24GB + 1TB

Global variants will sell in Matte Black Cryo, Transparent Silver Subzero and Transparent Black Nightfreeze colour options.

Availability begins November 19 in the US, priced from EUR 699 and GBP 629 in Europe and the UK.

Display and performance

The Red Magic 11 Pro includes:

6.85-inch BOE X10 FHD+ display

144Hz refresh rate

3,000Hz touch sampling rate

1,800 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass protection

It packs in one of the fastest mobile setups on the market: Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 under the hood, paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Pro storage.

Cameras and under-display selfie

The phone features a triple rear camera setup:

50MP OmniVision OV50E40 main sensor

50MP OV50D40 secondary sensor

2MP macro camera

Within is a 16MP under-display camera for selfies, enabling a screen with no notches.

Advanced cooling system for gamers

The AquaCore Cooling System includes:

Under-screen copper foil

High-conductivity graphene

13,116mm² vapour chamber

Aluminium alloy mid-frame

24,000 RPM turbo fan

This ensures stable performance during heavy gaming.

Battery and charging

The global variant features a:

7,500mAh battery

80W wired charging

80W wireless charging

For comparison, the Chinese version comes with an 8,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Connectivity and gaming features

It offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Gaming extras include shoulder trigger buttons with 520Hz touch response, an X-axis linear motor, and an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It also carries an IPX8 water resistance rating.