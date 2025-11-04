Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Red Magic 11 Pro goes global with Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset: Price, features revealed

Red Magic 11 Pro goes global with Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset: Price, features revealed

Nubia has launched the Red Magic 11 Pro globally with the latest Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 24GB RAM, and a 7,500mAh battery. The global model brings slight changes compared to the Chinese variant but keeps gaming-centric features like a 144Hz display, cooling fan, and shoulder triggers.

Red Magic 11 Pro
Red Magic 11 Pro Image Source : Red Magic 11 Pro
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

ZTE's gaming-focused sub-brand, Red Magic, has now announced the international launch of the Red Magic 11 Pro. This powerhouse of a smartphone packs flagship-grade hardware for gamers with the Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset, high refresh-rate display, and advanced cooling system.

But globally, the model sees a small battery downgrade compared with the Chinese version while mostly retaining high-end features.

Price and Availability

The Red Magic 11 Pro starts at:

  • USD 699 (approx Rs 62,000) for 12GB + 256GB
  • USD 799 (approx Rs 70,000) for 16GB + 512GB
  • USD USD 999 (approx Rs 88,000) for 24GB + 1TB

Global variants will sell in Matte Black Cryo, Transparent Silver Subzero and Transparent Black Nightfreeze colour options.

Availability begins November 19 in the US, priced from EUR 699 and GBP 629 in Europe and the UK.

Display and performance

The Red Magic 11 Pro includes:

  • 6.85-inch BOE X10 FHD+ display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • 3,000Hz touch sampling rate
  • 1,800 nits peak brightness
  • Gorilla Glass protection

It packs in one of the fastest mobile setups on the market: Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 under the hood, paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Pro storage.

Cameras and under-display selfie

The phone features a triple rear camera setup:

  • 50MP OmniVision OV50E40 main sensor
  • 50MP OV50D40 secondary sensor
  • 2MP macro camera

Within is a 16MP under-display camera for selfies, enabling a screen with no notches.

Advanced cooling system for gamers

The AquaCore Cooling System includes:

  • Under-screen copper foil
  • High-conductivity graphene
  • 13,116mm² vapour chamber
  • Aluminium alloy mid-frame
  • 24,000 RPM turbo fan

This ensures stable performance during heavy gaming.

Battery and charging

The global variant features a:

  • 7,500mAh battery
  • 80W wired charging
  • 80W wireless charging

For comparison, the Chinese version comes with an 8,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Connectivity and gaming features

It offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Gaming extras include shoulder trigger buttons with 520Hz touch response, an X-axis linear motor, and an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It also carries an IPX8 water resistance rating.

 

Samsung Galaxy S26 series tipped for February 2026 launch: Bigger displays, smarter cameras, more

Lava Agni 4 launching on November 20: Fan petition demands new in-house Android OS

Lenskart to bring India’s first AI smart glasses with UPI support
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Smartphone Nubia Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\