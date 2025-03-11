Realme set to unveil P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G on March 19, to take on Redmi, iQOO smartphones Leaks about the Realme P3 Ultra 5G have been circulating for the past few days. Now, Realme has officially announced its launch. This smartphone will soon be available in the Indian market.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, there’s some exciting news for you. Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G in India very soon. Rumours about the Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G have been circulating for quite some time. Earlier this year, Realme introduced the Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G in India. In addition to the new smartphones, the company will also roll out TWS earphones.

Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G India launch date

Realme has confirmed the launch date for the Realme P3 Ultra smartphone through a post on its official X handle. It's expected that the Realme P3 5G will be launched at the same time. According to announcements, both smartphones will hit the Indian market on March 19. You’ll be able to purchase them on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, as well as through the Realme India e-store.

Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G: What to expect

Looking at the features of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G, it is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8350 processor, providing impressive performance. This phone will offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, making it ideal for multitasking.

Designed with gamers in mind, this phone will support GT Boost technology, which promises an outstanding gaming experience. It’s claimed that you can enjoy BGMI at 90fps for around three hours without any hitches.

To keep temperatures down during intensive gaming sessions, a VC cooling system measuring 6050mm² has been integrated. Additionally, a substantial 6000mAh battery will support 80W fast charging. The smartphone is anticipated to be priced around Rs 30,000.

As for the Realme P3 5G, it will be equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor. This model will also feature GT Boost technology and will come packed with advanced functionalities like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control. It will boast a 6000mAh battery along with 45W fast charging capabilities and will be launched with an IP69 rating for added durability.

