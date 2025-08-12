realme P4 series with 7000mAh battery set to launch on August 20: Specs, price and more The realme P4 Series features dual-chip architecture, massive 7000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, pro-grade AMOLED displays, and advanced cooling, all under Rs 30,000. Available on Flipkart and realme.com.

New Delhi:

realme, one of India’s most popular youth-focused smartphone brands, will officially launch the India-exclusive realme P4 Series on August 20, 2025, at 12 PM (noon) IST. The lineup includes the realme P4 Pro 5G and realme P4 5G, both designed with India-specific enhancements in battery life, display quality, and thermal management. The smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart and realme.com.

Breakthrough performance with dual-chip architecture

The realme P4 Series is the first in its segment under Rs 30,000 to feature dual-chip architecture for flagship-grade performance. realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 coupled with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks for gaming optimisation, real-time frame generation, and AI resolution upscaling. realme P4 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G paired with Pixelworks’ dedicated GPU for smoother visuals, richer colours, and better power efficiency.

Massive battery and ultra-fast charging

Both devices are backed by a 7000mAh Titan battery, with the largest in P Series history. P4 Pro 5G delivers 8+ hours of BGMI gameplay at 90FPS in a slim 7.68mm body. P4 5G offers up to 11 hours of BGMI gameplay. 80W Ultra Charge powers the battery to 50 per cent in just 25 minutes, while Bypass charging keeps temperatures low during gaming. Reverse charging turns the phone into a portable power bank.

Industry-leading cooling

Both models include a 7000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System, the largest in their class, capable of reducing CPU core temperatures by up to 20°C for sustained peak performance.

Stunning displays with Pro-grade quality

P4 Pro 5G : 6.77-inch 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ Display with 6500nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and 1.07 billion colours.

: 6.77-inch 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ Display with 6500nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and 1.07 billion colours. P4 5G: 6.77-inch 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED with 4500nits brightness and HDR10+ support.

Both feature TÜV Rheinland certification, hardware-level blue-light reduction, and ultra-high-frequency dimming for eye comfort.

Why does it stand out?

With dual-chip processing, a record-breaking 7000mAh battery, 80W charging, pro-level AMOLED panels, and flagship cooling technology, the realme P4 Series aims to redefine the under-₹30,000 smartphone segment.