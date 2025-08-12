realme P4 series with 7000mAh battery set to launch on August 20: Specs, price and more

realme, one of India’s most popular youth-focused smartphone brands, will officially launch the India-exclusive realme P4 Series on August 20, 2025, at 12 PM (noon) IST. The lineup includes the realme P4 Pro 5G and realme P4 5G, both designed with India-specific enhancements in battery life, display quality, and thermal management. The smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart and realme.com.
Breakthrough performance with dual-chip architecture
- The realme P4 Series is the first in its segment under Rs 30,000 to feature dual-chip architecture for flagship-grade performance.
- realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 coupled with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks for gaming optimisation, real-time frame generation, and AI resolution upscaling.
- realme P4 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G paired with Pixelworks’ dedicated GPU for smoother visuals, richer colours, and better power efficiency.
Massive battery and ultra-fast charging
- Both devices are backed by a 7000mAh Titan battery, with the largest in P Series history.
- P4 Pro 5G delivers 8+ hours of BGMI gameplay at 90FPS in a slim 7.68mm body.
- P4 5G offers up to 11 hours of BGMI gameplay.
- 80W Ultra Charge powers the battery to 50 per cent in just 25 minutes, while Bypass charging keeps temperatures low during gaming. Reverse charging turns the phone into a portable power bank.
Industry-leading cooling
Both models include a 7000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System, the largest in their class, capable of reducing CPU core temperatures by up to 20°C for sustained peak performance.
Stunning displays with Pro-grade quality
- P4 Pro 5G: 6.77-inch 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ Display with 6500nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and 1.07 billion colours.
- P4 5G: 6.77-inch 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED with 4500nits brightness and HDR10+ support.
Both feature TÜV Rheinland certification, hardware-level blue-light reduction, and ultra-high-frequency dimming for eye comfort.
Why does it stand out?
With dual-chip processing, a record-breaking 7000mAh battery, 80W charging, pro-level AMOLED panels, and flagship cooling technology, the realme P4 Series aims to redefine the under-₹30,000 smartphone segment.