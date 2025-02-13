Realme P3x 5G to launch on February 18: A budget-friendly 5G smartphone with premium design

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme P3 Pro

Realme is all set to unveil the P3x 5G on February 18, 2025, alongside the P3 and P3 Pro models. This new addition to the P-series is expected to offer 5G connectivity at a more affordable price point, catering to budget-conscious users who seek a premium design without breaking the bank.

While specific hardware details remain under wraps, Realme has teased the phone’s design and some key features ahead of its official release.

Design and colour variants

The Realme P3x 5G will be available in three stunning colours: Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink. The Lunar Silver variant stands out with micron-level engraving technology and a premium textured back that reflects varying shades of light. The Blue and Pink models feature a vegan leather back panel, offering a sophisticated and eco-friendly touch.

At just 7.93mm in thickness, the P3x is designed to be slim, even thinner than its upcoming sibling, the P3 Pro.

Camera and build

The P3x 5G will showcase a vertical triple-camera setup, offering a sleek look with a flat-frame design. Unlike the P3 Pro, which features a circular camera module with a glow-in-the-dark finish, the P3x 5G’s design is more traditional yet still modern and attractive.

Budget-friendly 5G connectivity

Although Realme has not disclosed all technical specifications, it’s expected that the P3x will serve as a budget-friendly alternative to the P3 Pro. It will likely appeal to users who want to experience 5G connectivity without the premium price tag.

