Realme P3 Lite 5G, featuring a 6,000mAh battery, launched in India starting at Rs 12,999 Realme P3 Lite 5G has been launched in India as the most affordable model in the Realme P3 series. This phone features a powerful 6,000mAh battery and a 32MP camera.

New Delhi:

Realme has expanded its affordable 5G lineup in India with the launch of the Realme P3 Lite 5G. Positioned as the most budget-friendly model in the P3 series, this phone features a powerful 6000mAh battery, an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating, and a 32MP main camera. True to the P3 series, it promises impressive features at a low price.

Realme P3 Lite 5G India price and availability

The Realme P3 Lite 5G is available in two storage variants:

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Priced at an introductory Rs 12,999.

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Priced at Rs 13,999.

The phone comes in three colours: Lily White, Purple Blossom, and Midnight Lily.

The first sale will take place on Flipkart on September 22 at midnight. As part of a launch offer, customers can get a discount of up to Rs 2,500, bringing the starting price down to an effective Rs 10,499.

Realme P3 Lite 5G specifications

Display: It sports a large 6.67-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1604 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz high refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 625 nits. It also features a "Rain Water Smart Touch" function, allowing for use with wet hands.

Processor and Storage: The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM, which can be expanded virtually up to 18GB. The 128GB internal storage can be further expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Battery: It is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

Software: The device runs on Realme UI, based on Android 15.

Cameras: The rear features a dual-camera setup with a 32MP primary camera and a secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

