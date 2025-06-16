Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G launched in India with 6000mAh battery for just Rs 9999 Realme has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, Narzo 80 Lite, in India, featuring a massive 6000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

New Delhi:

Realme has officially launched its new budget-friendly 5G smartphone, by the name of Narzo 80 Lite, in the Indian market. The new smartphone has been packed with high-end features like a 6000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and 120Hz refresh rate display. This smartphone is designed to deliver strong performance at an affordable price.

The Narzo 80 Lite joins the previously launched Narzo 80 Pro and Narzo 80x, but comes with distinct hardware and design upgrades, offering great value for budget-conscious users.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite: Price and sale details

The Narzo 80 Lite is available in two variants:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 10,499 (Effective price: Rs 9,999 after Rs 500 discount)

6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 11,499 (Effective price: Rs 10,799 after Rs 700 discount)

The smartphone is available in two stylish colour variants- Crystal Purple and Onyx Black. It will go on sale exclusively via Amazon starting June 23 at 12 noon.

Key features and specifications

The Narzo 80 Lite runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The phone also supports AI-enhanced features for a smoother and smarter user experience.

It sports a 6.67-inch LCD punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 625 nits brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate, promising vibrant visuals and responsive touch performance.

Massive battery and camera setup

One of the standout features is the 6000mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C. A 15W adapter is also included in the box.

Camera-wise, the phone offers a dual rear setup with a 32MP main sensor, while the front features an 8MP selfie camera. The device also gets an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and includes Rainwater Smart Touch for use in wet conditions.

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G stands out as a strong contender in India’s sub-₹10,000 segment, especially for those wanting long-lasting battery life and 5G performance on a budget.