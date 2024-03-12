Realme Narzo 70 Pro India launch on March 19: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 70 Pro

Realme is all set to launch a new Narzo series smartphone in India. The upcoming Realme Narzo 70 Pro will launch in India on March 19 at 12PM IST. The upcoming smartphone will succeed the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, which was launched in July last year. As per the company’s teaser, the upcoming smartphone will feature a triple rear camera system with a Sony IMX890 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS) as the main rear camera, a glossy dual-tone back panel with a glass build, and much more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro India price

Realme has created a dedicated landing page for the Realme Narzo 70 Pro where it is also running a lucky draw where interested buyers can enroll to win various prizes. As per the available information, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro will be priced under the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment. Interested buyers can also avail benefits up to Rs 4,299 during the Early Bird Sale starting March 19 at 6PM.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro specifications

As per the landing page, the smartphone will be available in a dual-green finish. The upper half will feature the camera module in a dark green shade in an arc-curve while the lower half gets a glossier and lighter shade of green. The camera module will feature three sensors and an LED flash. It is expected to get a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS as the main camera.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro will also feature the Air Gesture feature, which will let users navigate through the phone using unique gestures without touching the display.

However, some reports suggest that the upcoming Realme Narzo 70 Pro will be a rebranded variant of the Realme 12+ 5G and is expected to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset.

ALSO READ: Lava Blaze Curve 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications, availability