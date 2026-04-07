Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G India launch on April 14 with 7000mAh battery Dimensity chip and more

New Delhi:

Realme is set to roll out the new Narzo 100 Lite 5G in the Indian market on April 14, at noon IST. In case you are looking for more details then this article is for you. And in case you need to get the phone for yourself, then you can you find it on the official website of the company, Amazon online store, or at your local retail store. The handset will be launched in two shades – Thunder Black and Frost Silver, taking over where last year’s Narzo 80 Lite 5G left off.

Display and design features

Let’s talk display. This thing has a big 6.8-inch screen and a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. Seriously, not many budget phones offer a display that smooth. Toss in 900 nits peak brightness, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, and Smart Touch 2.0 (so your wet hands won’t mess things up). Plus, the IP64 rating means it’ll handle dust and splashes without breaking a sweat.

Performance and software

Inside, the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is built for solid 5G performance. Realme has packed it with a huge 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system, so even long gaming sessions will not make it overheat.

Also, the smartphone will run on Realme UI 7.0, which runs on the Android 16 operating system.

Camera and AI features

The main camera’s a 13MP sensor, but Realme is banking on AI features instead of hardware. You get AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, and AI Smart Image Matting to help your photos pop. For productivity junkies, tools like AI Smart Loop, AI Documents, and AI Select & Search make their debut here.

Battery and charging capabilities

The smartphone will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, dubbed the “Titan”. Realme says that you will get around 10 hours of video playback and 392 hours on standby at half charge. It also supports reverse charging too, for a longer and on-the-move user experience.

Narzo 100 Lite 5G

Overall, the new Narzo 100 Lite 5G will bring a slick display, a gigantic battery and a bunch of AI features to the budget 5G scene.