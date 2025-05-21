Realme GT 7T India launch imminent: Price details leaked ahead of official unveiling The Realme GT 7T is scheduled to launch in India on May 27, 2025. It is anticipated to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Max processor.

New Delhi:

Realme continues to make waves in the Indian smartphone market, having launched several new models over the past four months. Now, it’s gearing up to delight its fans with the upcoming Realme GT 7T. If you’re a Realme enthusiast, your wait is almost over! The Realme GT 7T is set to make its debut in India on May 27, 2025, coinciding with its global launch. Buzz around the Realme GT 7T has been building for days, and leaks have started to unveil some exciting features. This smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Max processor, and prior to its launch, details about its pricing have also emerged.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, who shared updates on social media platform X, the Realme GT 7T will be priced at Rs 39,999 in India. It’s worth noting that alongside its launch, the company may introduce special offers and discounts for early customers.

When it comes to features, the Realme GT 7T is likely to impress with a robust MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max processor for top-notch performance. The photography capabilities are also expected to stand out, boasting a dual-camera setup on the back, with the primary sensor clocking in at 50 megapixels and equipped with OIS support.

In terms of display, the device will feature a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. For selfies and video calls, an 8-megapixel front camera is expected. To keep everything running smoothly, the smartphone will house a massive 7000mAh battery, complemented by rapid 120W fast charging support to keep you powered up throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Alcatel is gearing up for a grand return to the Indian smartphone market with the upcoming launch of its V3 Ultra 5G. In addition, the company has hinted at two more models in its V3 Series: the V3 Pro 5G and the V3 Classic 5G. All of these devices will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart.

ALSO READ: UPI users: DoT's new system will decline transactions to certain mobile numbers