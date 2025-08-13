Realme GT 7T gets a limited-time offer, available for as low as Rs 17,000: Find out where to buy Realme GT 7T is a gaming smartphone with impressive features. The smartphone is available with various offers currently on sale.

New Delhi:

If you're planning to buy a gaming smartphone but waiting for the price to drop, now is the perfect time. Amazon is hosting its Great Freedom Festival sale, offering discounts on premium smartphones. The Realme GT 7T, which launched in May, is currently available with a significant discount on the platform.

Realme GT 7T discount

The 256GB model of the Realme GT 7T was originally priced at Rs 34,999. Amazon is currently offering a flat Rs 3,000 instant discount on the smartphone for all bank credit and debit card users. This offer is valid from August 12 to August 16.

Additionally, Amazon is providing up to a Rs 33,249 exchange bonus. If you trade in your old device, you can receive an extra Rs 5,000 bonus. This means if your old smartphone is valued at Rs 18,000, you could get the Realme GT 7T for as low as Rs 17,000. The final exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

Realme GT 7T specifications

Feature Specification Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400-MAX GPU ARM Mali-G720 MC7 Cooling 7700mm single-unit vapour chamber Display 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling, HDR 10+, 1800 nits peak brightness Main Camera 50-megapixel (Sony IMX896) Ultra-wide Camera 8-megapixel (OV08D10) Front Camera 32-megapixel (IMX615) Battery 7,000mAh Charging 120W fast charging

The Realme GT 7T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-MAX chipset and an ARM Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. This variant features a 7700mm single-unit vapour chamber, which covers 65 percent of the device's surface area. It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

The camera system includes a 50-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX896) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (OV08D10). The front camera is a 32-megapixel IMX615 sensor. The device is powered by a 7,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging.

