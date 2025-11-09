Realme GT 7 Pro gets massive Rs 15,000 discount ahead of GT 8 Pro launch: Where to buy The Realme GT 7 Pro has received a significant price cut, making this flagship phone available for up to Rs 15,000 less than its launch price, with additional bank discounts available upon purchase.

New Delhi:

The price of the Realme GT 7 Pro has been significantly reduced. This flagship phone from Realme is now available for up to Rs 15,000 less than its launch price. Additionally, bank discounts are being offered on the purchase of the phone. The company has made this substantial price cut ahead of the launch of the Realme GT 8 Pro. The phone is known for its powerful camera and impressive features.

Realme GT 7 Pro discount and offers

The Realme GT 7 Pro was initially launched at a starting price of Rs 59,999. Currently, its 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is available on Flipkart for just Rs 44,498. Bank offers are also applicable to the phone. Furthermore, you can save up to Rs 33,300 by exchanging your old phone, allowing you to acquire this Realme device at a much cheaper price.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications

This Realme flagship smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO Eco2 OLED Plus 3D display that supports FHD+ (Full HD+) resolution. The phone's display resolution is 2780 x 1264 pixels, and the screen-to-body ratio is up to 94.2 per cent. The display features extremely thin bezels and its peak brightness reaches 6500 nits.

Powering this Realme flagship smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor built on 3nm technology. The phone supports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This Realme phone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and comes with a large 5,800mAh battery. A 120W superfast charger is provided for rapid charging.

Camera specifications

This phone features a triple camera setup on the back:

Main Camera: 50MP with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

Ultra-wide Camera: 8MP.

Periscope Telephoto Camera: 50MP, supporting 3x optical zoom and 120x super zoom.

For selfies and video calling, it also includes a 16MP front camera.

