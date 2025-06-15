Realme GT 7 Dream Edition goes on sale in India: Price, specs and launch offers revealed

Advertisement
The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, in collaboration with Aston Martin, is packed with flagship features like a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon chipset, Android 15, and a massive 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition
Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Image Source : X
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Realme has officially started the sale of its highly anticipated GT 7 Dream Edition smartphone in India. The phone, launched in collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One Team, is part of Realme’s premium GT series lineup and boasts a luxury design along with flagship-level features.

Price and availability

The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is available in a single variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at ₹49,999. Buyers can purchase the phone via Amazon India, Realme’s official website, and offline retail outlets. The smartphone comes in a distinctive Aston Martin Racing Green colour that sets it apart in terms of aesthetics.

Attractive launch offers for buyers

Realme is offering several launch-time benefits to customers:

  • Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on old smartphones.
  • No-cost EMI for 12 months, allowing users to pay just Rs 4,167/month.
  • Total savings up to Rs 47,499 if all offers and exchange benefits are applied.

Flagship-level specifications

The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is packed with top-tier specs:

  1. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels and a peak brightness of 6000 nits.
  2. The display is further protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability.
  3. It runs on Android 15 OS out of the box.
  4. For photography, the handset comes with a triple rear camera setup: 50MP (primary shooter) + 50MP (telephoto shooter) + 8MP (ultrawide shooter).
  5. On the front, it has a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
  6. Powered by a massive 7000mAh battery with 120W Super Power Fast Charging, ensuring quick power-ups and long-lasting usage.

A true flagship with premium design

Designed with automotive elegance in mind, the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition combines cutting-edge technology with premium styling, making it a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market. With its combination of performance, design, and attractive launch offers, it’s one of the most compelling choices in the ₹50,000 price bracket in India right now.

