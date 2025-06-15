Realme GT 7 Dream Edition goes on sale in India: Price, specs and launch offers revealed

Realme has officially started the sale of its highly anticipated GT 7 Dream Edition smartphone in India. The phone, launched in collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One Team, is part of Realme’s premium GT series lineup and boasts a luxury design along with flagship-level features.
Price and availability
The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is available in a single variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at ₹49,999. Buyers can purchase the phone via Amazon India, Realme’s official website, and offline retail outlets. The smartphone comes in a distinctive Aston Martin Racing Green colour that sets it apart in terms of aesthetics.
Attractive launch offers for buyers
Realme is offering several launch-time benefits to customers:
- Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on old smartphones.
- No-cost EMI for 12 months, allowing users to pay just Rs 4,167/month.
- Total savings up to Rs 47,499 if all offers and exchange benefits are applied.
Flagship-level specifications
The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is packed with top-tier specs:
- It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels and a peak brightness of 6000 nits.
- The display is further protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability.
- It runs on Android 15 OS out of the box.
- For photography, the handset comes with a triple rear camera setup: 50MP (primary shooter) + 50MP (telephoto shooter) + 8MP (ultrawide shooter).
- On the front, it has a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
- Powered by a massive 7000mAh battery with 120W Super Power Fast Charging, ensuring quick power-ups and long-lasting usage.
A true flagship with premium design
Designed with automotive elegance in mind, the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition combines cutting-edge technology with premium styling, making it a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market. With its combination of performance, design, and attractive launch offers, it’s one of the most compelling choices in the ₹50,000 price bracket in India right now.
