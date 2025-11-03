Realme C85 5G and C85 Pro 4G launched with 7000mAh battery: Specs, price and more Realme launched two new mid-range smartphones- C85 5G and C85 Pro 4G in Vietnam. Both the variants are backed by a 7,000mAh battery, 6.8-inch displays, 50MP cameras and 45W fast charging.

New Delhi:

Realme has expanded its C-series lineup with the launch of two new models – Realme C85 5G and Realme C85 Pro 4G. Both devices are officially on sale in Vietnam, and in India, they are available for pre-orders. The two mid-range smartphones will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery on both devices, along with a bigger display, higher-resolution cameras for a better photography experience and IP69-rated construction to protect them from dust and water.

Both models will run on Android 15 OS, which is based on Realme UI 6 out of the box.

Price and colour options

Pricing for the new C-series phones is as follows:

Realme C85 5G

VND 7,690,000 (around Rs 26,100) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Colour options: Parrot Purple, Peacock Green

Realme C85 Pro 4G

VND 6,490,000 (approx. Rs 22,100) for 8GB + 128GB

VND 7,090,000 (around Rs 24,100) for 8GB + 256GB

Colour options: Parrot Purple, Peacock Green

Realme C85 5G: Major features and specifications

The Realme C85 5G comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, featuring a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness in HBM mode.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

The device is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and further supports expansion via MicroSD.

It comes with up to 24 GB of dynamic RAM.

Camera details: 50MP Sony IMX852 primary shooter and 8MP front shooter

Battery: Backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Other features include:

Dual speakers

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

IP69 Pro water/dust resistance

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC (region-dependent)

USB Type-C

Weight: 215 grams

Realme C85 Pro 4G: Key features and specifications

It comes with more premium specs with a higher-end 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and up to 4,000 nits peak brightness against its 5G counterpart.