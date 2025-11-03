Realme C85 5G and C85 Pro 4G launched with 7000mAh battery: Specs, price and more

Realme has expanded its C-series lineup with the launch of two new models – Realme C85 5G and Realme C85 Pro 4G. Both devices are officially on sale in Vietnam, and in India, they are available for pre-orders. The two mid-range smartphones will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery on both devices, along with a bigger display, higher-resolution cameras for a better photography experience and IP69-rated construction to protect them from dust and water.
Both models will run on Android 15 OS, which is based on Realme UI 6 out of the box.
Price and colour options
Pricing for the new C-series phones is as follows:
Realme C85 5G
- VND 7,690,000 (around Rs 26,100) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- Colour options: Parrot Purple, Peacock Green
Realme C85 Pro 4G
- VND 6,490,000 (approx. Rs 22,100) for 8GB + 128GB
- VND 7,090,000 (around Rs 24,100) for 8GB + 256GB
- Colour options: Parrot Purple, Peacock Green
Realme C85 5G: Major features and specifications
- The Realme C85 5G comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, featuring a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness in HBM mode.
- It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
- The device is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and further supports expansion via MicroSD.
- It comes with up to 24 GB of dynamic RAM.
- Camera details: 50MP Sony IMX852 primary shooter and 8MP front shooter
- Battery: Backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
Other features include:
- Dual speakers
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- IP69 Pro water/dust resistance
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC (region-dependent)
- USB Type-C
- Weight: 215 grams
Realme C85 Pro 4G: Key features and specifications
It comes with more premium specs with a higher-end 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and up to 4,000 nits peak brightness against its 5G counterpart.
- It is powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset.
- It is packed with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage, extending support for 24GB virtual RAM.
- Camera details: 50MP main rear camera, 8MP selfie camera.
- Battery: Backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging.
- Dual speakers
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- IP69-rating
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC (region dependent)
- USB Type-C
- Weight: 205g