Realme C63 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 5,000mAh battery and more

Realme has introduced its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone in the Indian market. Realme C63 5G comes with impressive features, making it a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment. With the power of a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, a large 5,000mAh battery, and up to 8GB of RAM, the new smartphone promises to deliver solid performance and long-lasting battery life.

Here’s a detailed look at the specifications, pricing, and availability of the new Realme C63 5G.

Pricing in India

The Realme C63 5G is available in 3 configurations:

The base model comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, at Rs. 10,999.

The mid-tier variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which comes at Rs. 11,999.

The top-tier model comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it is available for Rs. 12,999.

The smartphone is available in two colour variants:

Forest Green

Starry Gold

Sales in India

The first sale of the Realme C63 5G will begin on August 20 at noon via the Realme India website and Flipkart.

As an introductory offer, customers can avail of a discount of Rs. 1,000 when making payments using select bank cards, reducing the starting price to Rs. 9,999.

Realme C63 5G: Specifications

Display and build

The Realme C63 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 625 nits.

The device is built with an IP64 rating, providing dust and splash resistance.

The device measures 165.6x76.1x7.9mm and weighs 192 grams, making it relatively slim and lightweight.

Performance and software

The new C63 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, and the company further promises 3 years of security updates and 2 years of software updates.

Camera

For photography, the device is equipped with a 32-megapixel AI-powered main rear shooter which has been designed to capture detailed and vibrant images.

On the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, ensuring decent quality for everyday use.

Storage and connectivity

It comes with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further by up to 2TB via a microSD card- providing ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, covering all the essential connectivity needs.

Battery and charging capabilities

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the device comes with 10W fast charging support, as well as reverse charging.

The battery is claimed to deliver up to 29 days of standby time and up to 40.1 hours of calling time on a single charge, ensuring that users can stay connected for extended periods without worrying about battery life.

