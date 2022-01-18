New Realme 9i launches in India with a starting price of INR 13,999

Follow us on Image Source : PR REALME 9i

Realme 9i smartphone launched in India through a virtual event today. The handset will be available in 2 variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at INR 13,999, and 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant at 15999.

The first sale for realme 9i is scheduled for 25th January from 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and retail partners or mainline channels. Customers can further avail of early sales on January 22, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart.com, realme.com along with exciting bank offers.

The company claimed that the new 9i handset is an ‘Ultimate Performer’ and packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6-nanometer processor (with 62% less power consumption. The handset comes with a Stereo Prism design to add a style statement to the handset and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with super power-saving mode and a 33W Dart charging solution which enables the handset to charge 36% faster and takes 70 mins to charge the device 100%.

realme 9i is powered by a 2.4GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The company further stated that the new processor will provide a 25% increase in CPU and AI performance along with a 10% increase in GPU performance.

For the camera, the realme 9i features an advanced 50MP Nightscape Camera, comprising a 50MP Ultra HD Main Camera, a 2MP B&W Portrait Lens for professional portrait mode, and a 2MP macro lens

The handset has a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio offering a 6.60-inch display. realme 9i brings the first Stereo Prism Design in the realme family with dynamic effect of three-dimensional light and shadow transformation.

The handset further comes with a Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) where the user can expand the RAM by up to 11GB that converts storage/ROM into virtual RAM to address the drawbacks caused by insufficient RAM and create more memory.

With Dual Stereo Speakers, the realme 9i smartphone provides a high-quality sound experience and supports Hi-Res dual certification.