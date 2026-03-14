Realme 16T 5G and Realme P4R 5G India launch tipped: Colour and storage variants leaked

New Delhi:

Realme, one of the leading smartphone players, is looking forward to adding two new smartphones to its lineup in India: the 16T 5G and the P4R 5G. The news surfaced when the device was witnessed when the tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the details on his social media platform, and as per the track record, his leaks are usually right.

Tipster spotted the model numbers RMX5268 for the Realme 16T 5G and RMX5266 for the Realme P4R 5G. This means that these upcoming smartphones are already being cooked up for the Indian market – even if Realme has not dropped an official launch date yet.

Once the devices are launched, the Realme 16T 5G will join the existing Realme 16 Pro 5G and 16 Pro+ 5G, which Realme rolled out earlier this year.

So, what are the possible specifications for the upcoming smartphones from Realme?

If the leaks are true, the Realme 16T 5G should come in three versions:

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

For the Realme P4R 5G, the options will shift slightly:

4GB of RAM with 128GB storage

6GB of RAM with 128GB storage

6GB of RAM with 256GB storage

This setup hints that Realme is not just launching a similar-looking device – the company further wants to cover more ground on the pricing front.

Realme 16 series already available in India

The Realme 16 lineup is already available in the Indian market. The two variants – Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G – both got launched in India on January 6.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs 39,999, and the Realme 16 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Colour options

The Pro+ model is available in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Camellia Pink, while the Pro variant comes in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple colour options.