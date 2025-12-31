Realme 16 Pro Series to Oppo Reno 15 Series: Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2026 January 2026 is set for a packed start with a diverse lineup of premium, mid-range, and budget smartphone launches. Here are smartphones confirmed to launch in January, 2026.

New Delhi:

The final month of 2025 saw significant smartphone launches from major brands, including the OnePlus 15R and the Vivo X300 Series. In addition to these premium releases, December also introduced several budget-friendly options such as the Realme P4x 5G, Motorola's latest offerings, and the Redmi 15C.

While many new devices are anticipated throughout 2026, the first month of the year is already shaping up to be busy with a mix of premium, mid-range, and budget smartphones.

Confirmed smartphone launches for January 2026:

Realme 16 Pro Series

The Realme 16 Pro Series is officially scheduled to debut next month. According to the company, the series will emphasize a refined design language and advanced portrait photography. It is set to launch in India on January 6, 2026, at 12:00 PM, with a dedicated microsite already live on Flipkart.

Redmi Note 15

Redmi is preparing to introduce its newest budget smartphone to the Indian market. Following its recent debut in China, the company is now gearing up for a global release. The Note 15 is expected to feature a 108MP camera and a 5,520mAh battery. The official India launch is planned for January 6.

Poco M8 5G

Poco is set to launch the M8 5G series in India next month. These devices are expected to be rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 15, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Poco M8 is scheduled for an India launch on January 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM.

Oppo Reno 15 Series

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 15 series will arrive in India soon. While the exact date is yet to be announced, it is widely expected to launch in January 2026.