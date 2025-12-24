Realme 16 Pro+ 5G India price leaked ahead of January 6 launch: Retail box spotted online The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G price in India has reportedly leaked ahead of its official launch on January 6, 2026. A retail box image surfaced, suggesting the printed price to be Rs. 43,999, though the final selling price may be lower after bank offers.

New Delhi:

The price of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G in India has been revealed weeks before the Indian market launch. The Indian market launch of the handset has been scheduled to take place on January 6, 2026. Despite the prices being revealed weeks before the market launch in India, the prices are attributed to the retail boxes of the devices. This is because the prices of the devices are likely to be slightly lower.

The devices are scheduled to be launched in the Indian market as part of the Realme 16 Pro series. The two devices scheduled to be launched in the market include the Realme 16 Pro 5G as well as the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The devices are scheduled to be available in the Indian market through the company website as well as an e-commerce platform in two India-exclusive colours.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G: How did the leaks surface?

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked the retail packaging box image of the upcoming Realme 16 Pro+ 5G handset, which contains details like the pricing in India, dimensions, and the size of the device's display.

The device is expected to cost Rs. 43,999 in India.

However, it is important to update you that the printed retail cost for the device is always higher than the actual market price in the Indian market. Furthermore, it is expected that the tech company will soon unveil promotional banking discounts, which will reduce the pricing of the device even more in India.

Phone details: Processor, display, camera and more

The retail box packing of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G also indicates that this device will come with a dimension measurement of 162.5x76.3x8.5mm and a weight of approximately 203g.

Moreover, according to the retail box, this device will have a 17.27 cm display screen size that is equivalent to 6.8 inches. It will also feature an unnamed Snapdragon chipset, which is stated to perform better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

The device will come with a 200-megapixel Portrait Master rear primary camera powered by LumaColor Image. All devices in the line will be designed in association with the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will also debut in the "Urban Wild" design scheme. It shall be available in Master Gold and Master Grey variants in the Indian market. Notably, the device has also been confirmed for an Indian CAMELLIA PINK and ORCHID PURPLE colour variant in the country.

Launch timeline

We already know that Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is going to launch in India on January 6, 2026, at 12 pm. The device will make its entry into the Indian market through both Flipkart and Realme’s online stores.