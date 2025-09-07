Realme 15T Review: With massive battery and great camera, is it the phone for you? Realme 15T comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery and 60W fast charging. I have used the smartphone for a week. Find out here if it is the smartphone you are looking for.

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India, the Realme 15T. This device is a new addition to the Realme 15 series, which also includes the Realme 15 Pro and the Realme 15. Like the other two smartphones in the series, the 15T features a large 7,000mAh battery. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and has a curved display with a peak brightness of 1,400nits.

The smartphone is priced at around Rs 20,000. I had the opportunity to use the device for a few weeks, during which I tested its camera, battery, and performance. Here are my impressions to help you decide if this phone is right for you.

Before we dive into the review, let's take a look at the detailed specifications.

Realme 15T review: Specifications

Model Realme 15T Price and variants Rs 20,999 (6GB/128GB), Rs 22,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 24,999 (12GB/256GB) Colours Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, Suit Titanium Availability Flipkart Display size 6.57-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate Security In-display fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Camera setup Rear– dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP AI primary, 2MP B and W Portrait Camera; Front- 50 MP AI Chipset Dimensity 6400 Max 5G Chipset RAM and storage 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB Battery and charging 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W charging Operating system Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 Sensors Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Colour temperature sensor, Electronic compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, In-display optical fingerprint sensor, Infrared remote control Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3

Realme 15T review: Retail box

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Realme 15T review: Retail box

When you unbox the Realme 15T, you'll find everything you need to get started. The retail box includes the smartphone, user guides, a USB Type-C cable, and an 80W charger. While the charger is 80W, the phone itself only supports 60W fast charging.

The package also comes with a useful SIM ejector tool, a pre-applied screen protector, and a clear protective case. This means your phone is ready to use and protected from the moment you take it out of the box, saving you the hassle of buying essential accessories separately. These thoughtful additions enhance the initial user experience and add great value to the purchase.

Realme 15T review: Design

Pros: The phone offers a large, curved display, a sleek design, a lightweight feel despite a big battery, and loud dual speakers.

Cons: Sound from the dual speakers becomes distorted at maximum volume.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Realme 15T review: Back Panel

The Realme 15T has a large 6.57-inch curved display, which is great for gaming and watching videos. On the back, the camera module is neatly arranged at the top, and despite its size, it doesn't look bulky. The matte finish on the back panel resists fingerprints and, on the Suit Titanium model, features a subtle wood-like texture that enhances its look.

Despite its huge 7,000mAh battery, the phone is surprisingly lightweight and comfortable to hold for daily use.

Realme 15T review: Bottom edge Realme 15T review: Top edge

For audio, the device has dual speakers, one at the top and one at the bottom. The sound is loud enough for noisy environments, but it can get distorted when the volume is turned all the way up.

Realme 15T review: Right edge Realme 15T review: Left edge

The button layout is convenient and easy to use. The volume rockers are on the right side, directly above the power button. The phone also includes an infrared sensor on the top edge and a SIM card slot on the bottom.

Realme 15T review: Display

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Realme 15T review: Display

Pros: The phone features a bright, clear, and sharp display with slim bezels, a high refresh rate, and a stylish curved design.

Cons: NA

The Realme 15T features a bright display that's easy to see even in direct sunlight, making it a great option for outdoor use. Its design includes slim bezels on all sides, giving it a sleek look. The screen provides a clear and sharp viewing experience, and the high refresh rate mode ensures smooth performance. The curved display also adds to the phone's overall stylish aesthetic.

Realme 15T review: Performance

Pros: The phone handles daily tasks well, stays cool under load, and offers a clean, clutter-free software experience.

Cons: Performance can be inconsistent, with occasional lag and frame drops during intense gaming, and it lacks some AI features found in competitors.

The Realme 15T handles everyday tasks like browsing social media and playing games like Call of Duty with ease. However, some users may find the performance occasionally slow or laggy. For instance, when I switched to HD graphics in Call of Duty, I noticed some frame drops and lag. While the phone performs well for multitasking, users can expect some sluggishness if they push it too hard.

A key advantage is that the device remains cool even with extended use. It also comes with fewer pre-installed apps, providing a cleaner, clutter-free experience. However, a drawback is that it lacks some of the AI features available on other smartphones in its price range.

Realme 15T review: Battery

Pros: The phone features a massive battery with an impressive 7.6 hours of continuous use and fast charging speeds.

Cons: NA

The phone is equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery. Using the included 80W charger, the device can be fully charged from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in just 1 hour and 35 minutes. For quicker top-ups, it reaches 28 per cent in 18 minutes and 61 per cent in 46 minutes.

The battery life is highly impressive, lasting for approximately 7.6 hours of continuous use with demanding apps like YouTube, Instagram, and Call of Duty before dropping from 100 per cent to just 2 per cent.

Realme 15T review: Camera

Pros: The camera delivers impressive, detailed photos in both good and low-light conditions, with great performance in Portrait mode and high-quality selfies.

Cons: NA.

The Realme 15T's camera app includes a range of features like Portrait mode, Video recording, Night mode, and Time-Lapse, which encourage users to get creative with their photos.

During the day, the camera delivers impressive image quality with good detail and even commendable zoomed-in shots, which is particularly noteworthy for a phone in this price range. It also performs well in low-light conditions, producing clear images.

The Portrait mode works very well, with excellent edge detection that results in crisp, well-defined photos. Selfies also capture great detail, making them perfect for sharing on platforms like Instagram. Overall, the camera provides a solid foundation for anyone looking to improve their photography skills.

Here are some camera samples for your reference.

Realme 15T review: Verdict

The Realme 15T is a smartphone that offers considerable value at its price point. It features a 7,000mAh battery that provides an extended lifespan and supports fast charging. The device includes a 6.57-inch curved display, which is suitable for video playback and gaming, and it has a streamlined design. Accessories such as a case and screen protector are included.

The phone is capable of handling most daily tasks; however, its performance may experience some inconsistency during intensive use, such as lag and frame drops in demanding games. Additionally, distortion may occur in the dual speakers at maximum volume.

Who should buy the Realme 15T?

Users seeking long battery life: The phone is perfect for those who prioritise a massive battery that lasts for hours.

Multimedia enthusiasts: With its large, stunning display, it's a great fit for watching movies and browsing social media.

Casual gamers: It's suitable for users who play light and casual games without pushing the device to its limits.

Budget-conscious photographers: The camera performs surprisingly well, making it a solid option for anyone looking to improve their photography skills on a budget.

Value-oriented customers: It’s a reliable and long-lasting device that offers excellent features for an affordable price.

