Realme 13 series teased ahead of India launch: All we know so far

Realme is preparing to launch a new number series in India. The upcoming Realme 13 series will debut shortly after the arrival of the Realme 13 Pro in the country on July 30. The company will soon launch the upcoming series in the country, and its promotional material hints at possible performance-centric upgrades. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme 13 series India launch

Realme recently teased the upcoming release of the Realme 13. The teaser emphasised the importance of speed, particularly in the areas of chipset, memory, and charging. The Realme 13 series has been the subject of several leaks, with sightings of the Realme 13+ in China's TENAA database and Geekbench. Realme claims that the new series will be faster than a chipset found in Turbo, although specific details are still scarce.

Realme 13 series specifications (expected)

Expected specifications for the Realme 13 include a 6.72-inch LTPS screen with full-HD+ resolution, an octa-core chipset with a 2.2GHz frequency, and various RAM and storage options. The top-end configuration is rumoured to be 16GB+1TB. In terms of camera, it may feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Additionally, the Realme 13 is rumoured to have a 4,880mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Realme 13+ is expected to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and an octa-core chipset with different frequencies. It is speculated to have the same RAM and storage options as the standard Realme 13, as well as a similar camera unit. Both handsets are reported to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

